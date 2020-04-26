Kalija Lipscomb: Joining Kansas City

Lipscomb is expected to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lipscomb had a strong junior season at Vanderbilt with 87 catches for 916 yards and nine touchdowns, but his volume reduced drastically during his final collegiate season (82 targets). The 22-year-old could have a tough time cracking Kansas City's 53-man roster and may end up competing for a spot on the practice squad.