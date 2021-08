Lipscomb was waived by the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Lipscomb landed a contract with the Titans following a tryout in May, but he was unable to make enough of an impression to stick around for the start of the preseason. The 23-year-old signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and briefly spent time on the Packers' practice squad.