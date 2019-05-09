Kam Chancellor: Finally cut loose by Seahawks
The Seahawks released Chancellor (neck) with a failed physical designation Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Chancellor hasn't played an NFL snap since suffering a stinger Week 10 of the 2017 season, residing on IR the rest of that campaign and the PUP list last fall. He didn't require surgery for the issue, but he also has been unable to receive medical clearance and again put on the pads. The last of the Legion of Boom era, Chancellor likely concludes his career with an average of 5.6 tackles per game while racking up 12 interceptions, nine forced fumbles and two sacks in 109 contests.
More News
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Remains on roster•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Placed on reserve PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Appears to be retiring after eight seasons•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Future to be determined this summer•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Plans to play in 2018 if cleared•
-
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: Unlikely to retire in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country