Kam Chancellor: Finally cut loose by Seahawks

The Seahawks released Chancellor (neck) with a failed physical designation Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Chancellor hasn't played an NFL snap since suffering a stinger Week 10 of the 2017 season, residing on IR the rest of that campaign and the PUP list last fall. He didn't require surgery for the issue, but he also has been unable to receive medical clearance and again put on the pads. The last of the Legion of Boom era, Chancellor likely concludes his career with an average of 5.6 tackles per game while racking up 12 interceptions, nine forced fumbles and two sacks in 109 contests.

