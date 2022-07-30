Seymour signed with the Giants on Tuesday but was cut Wednesday with a failure to disclose physical condition designation, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Seymour was one of several players signed by the Giants on Tuesday, but his tenure with the team lasted only one day. The offensive tackle was the only player not in attendance at Wednesday's practice, and it was subsequently revealed that he had been waived. Seymour spent the entire 2021 season on Las Vegas' non-football injury list, and it's unclear if he's recovered from the undisclosed issue.