Aiken was released by the Eagles on Friday.

Aiken saw decent action Week 1 with five receptions for 39 yards, but has only one catch in the five games since. Shelton Gibson and DeAndre Carter will serve as Philadelphia's depth wide receivers, with Jordan Matthews locked into the No. 3 role. The 29-year-old will hope to latch on elsewhere with a receiver-needy team.

