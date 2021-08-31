The Steelers released Canaday (illness) on Monday, Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Canady served as Pittsburgh's long snapper for the past four seasons before linebacker Christian Kuntz bumped him from the position.
