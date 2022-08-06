site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kameron Canaday: Works out with Denver
RotoWire Staff
Canaday worked out with the Broncos on Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Canaday was let go by by the Steelers prior to the 2022 season and never found a new home. It remains to be seen if Denver will ultimately give him a shot.
