Kelly was waived by the Steelers on Friday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Kelly was arrested early Friday morning and will now be exposed to the waiver wire before becoming a free agent. The 23-year-old saw a decent share of defensive snaps early in the season, but he exclusively played special teams since the Week 7 bye. Marcus Allen was signed in a corresponding move.

