Kameron Kelly: Waived by Pittsburgh
Kelly was waived by the Steelers on Friday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Kelly was arrested early Friday morning and will now be exposed to the waiver wire before becoming a free agent. The 23-year-old saw a decent share of defensive snaps early in the season, but he exclusively played special teams since the Week 7 bye. Marcus Allen was signed in a corresponding move.
