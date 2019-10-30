Moore plans to apply for reinstatement by the NFL after a Union County (N.J.) grand jury cleared him of a domestic violence charge Tuesday, Anthony Zurita of The Bergen Record reports.

Moore was arrested in mid-July on an alleged third-degree aggravated assault charge, resulting in the Giants subsequently spending him before later waiving him in August. With the third-year defensive back's legal situation now resolved, he'll attempt to keep his playing career going.

