Kamryn Pettway: Cut by Minnesota

Pettway was waived Monday by the Vikings.

Pettway signed with Minnesota after going undrafted, but his time with the franchise will only last about a week and a half. He's coming off a disappointing 2017 campaign that was plagued with injuries, but he still boasts plenty of promise given his impressive sophomore campaign at Auburn in 2016. He'll look to latch onto another team's offseason program.

