Kamryn Pettway: Waived by Vikings

Pettway was waived Monday by the Vikings.

Pettway signed with Minnesota after going undrafted, but his time with the franchise will only last about a week and a half. Pettway is coming off a disappointing 2017 campaign that was plagued with injuries, but he still boasts plenty of primse given his impressive sophomore campaign in 2016. He'll look to latch onto another team before the start of training camp later this summer.