The Texans granted Grugier-Hill his release Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After the Texans activated rookie third-round draft pick Christian Harris for Week 7, he and Grugier-Hill platooned at weakside linebacker during a loss to the Raiders. Harris (38 snaps, 68 percent) had the greater share of snaps, and Grugier-Hill (18, 32 percent) may have seen the writing on the wall for his role being reduced over the second half of the season. The seven-year veteran requested his release, and the team quickly granted it. He was Houston's leading tackler in 2021 and started all six of the team's games this season while piling up 40 stops and one pass breakup. The 28-year-old's high-volume tackling gave him some utility in IDP leagues, and while he shouldn't struggle to find a home elsewhere, he may struggle to find the sort of playing time he enjoyed in Houston prior to Week 7.