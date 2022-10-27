Grugier-Hill was released by the Texans on Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After the Texans activated rookie third-round draft pick Christian Harris for Week 7, he and Grugier-Hill platooned at weakside linebacker during a loss to the Raiders. Harris (38 snaps, 68 percent)) had the greater share of snaps, and Grugier-Hill (18, 32 percent) could see what was coming. The seven-year veteran requested his release, and the team granted it. He was Houston's leading tackler in 2021 and started all six of the team's games this season.