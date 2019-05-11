Dillon (undisclosed) was waived by the Redskins with a non-football injury, per the NFL transaction page.

Dillon was originally signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent. The Oregon product logged eight catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns over nine games in his senior year. Dillon's injury situation likely indicates a trip to the NFI list, which makes his pursuit of another job a little more difficult.

