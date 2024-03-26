LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC South said in the media session.

Fantasy buzz: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers | AFC

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs might not be done adding to their receiving corps, but Marquise Brown was the big free agent addition this offseason. Andy Reid said he's excited to see how Brown fits in with Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce as another weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

"Marquise gives you the speed element on the outside. Or inside for that matter," Reid said. "He's played all the different spots. He's a smart kid. He'll fit in and complement Rashee and Travis well. He's had some productive years. I like that about him."

Brown dealt with injuries and poor quarterback play in 2023 with the Cardinals with Kyler Murray working his way back from a torn ACL. Brown averaged a career-low 9.6 PPR points per game, but he averaged at least 12.2 PPR points per game for each of the previous three seasons.

With the Chiefs, Brown is worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as early as Round 6. And Rice remains a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues worth drafting as early as Round 3.