Kapri Bibbs: Cut by Green Bay
The Packers cut Bibbs on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Bibbs caught on with Green Bay at the end of last season and took four touches for 15 yards Week 17. He proved himself competent on passing downs during his time in Washington, so he should find a chance to compete for a roster spot with another team this summer. The Packers are left with Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Dexter Williams and Tra Carson (ribs) in their backfield, apparently prioritizing depth at other positions. They do have a 231-pound fullback, Malcolm Johnson, who played wide receiver and tight end in college.
