The Redskins let go of Bibbs on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The arrival of Adrian Peterson in Washington spelled doom for those on the fringes of the backfield. Bibbs will be the first to go but won't be the last as the Redskins finalize their remaining cuts. With just 50 carries and 16 receptions in 16 career games, he may find it difficult to find a landing spot.