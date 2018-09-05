Bibbs has a spot on Washington's practice squad, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Bibbs had 100 scrimmage yards in Week 17 last year and picked up 225 yards on 26 touches this preseason. It wasn't quite enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, with the Redskins opting for Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine to fill out the depth chart. Bibbs could be next in line for work on passing downs if Chris Thompson suffers an injury at any point during the season.

