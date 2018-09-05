Kapri Bibbs: Gets spot on practice squad
Bibbs has a spot on Washington's practice squad, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.
Bibbs had 100 scrimmage yards in Week 17 last year and picked up 225 yards on 26 touches this preseason. It wasn't quite enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, with the Redskins opting for Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine to fill out the depth chart. Bibbs could be next in line for work on passing downs if Chris Thompson suffers an injury at any point during the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Wide receiver is a deep position, and you've probably got a number of options to consider in...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...