Bibbs was released by the Redskins on Saturday.

It's a bit of a surprise to see the Redskins jettison Bibbs, but the move likely indicates Chris Thompson is finally healthy after missing multiple weeks earlier in the year with a ribs injury. The move also opens the door for unheralded third-year running Byron Marshall to see some time in the event Thompson is unable to handle his usual workload.

