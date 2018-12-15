Kapri Bibbs: Released Saturday
Bibbs was released by the Redskins on Saturday.
It's a bit of a surprise to see the Redskins jettison Bibbs, but the move likely indicates Chris Thompson is finally healthy after missing multiple weeks earlier in the year with a ribs injury. The move also opens the door for unheralded third-year running Byron Marshall to see some time in the event Thompson is unable to handle his usual workload.
More News
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Manages just six yards•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Gains 41 yards on five touches•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Scores third TD of season•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Playing Sunday•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Carries questionable tag into weekend•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...