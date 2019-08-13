Kapron Lewis-Moore: Lands injury settlement
The 49ers released Lewis-Moore (groin) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday, per the official league transactions report.
Lewis-Moore landed on IR earlier this month, and will now be free to search for a role elsewhere in the league when fully healthy. The veteran defensive tackle has suited up for five games in his career, all of which came with the Ravens in 2015.
