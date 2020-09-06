site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Karan Higdon: Dropped by Houston
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
The Texans waived
Higdon on Saturday.
Higdon spent the 2019 campaign on the Texans' practice squad and is likely heading there again this season. If David Johnson, Duke Johnson or Buddy Howell sustain an injury, expect Higdon to be next in line for a promotion.
