Houston waived Higdon on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Higdon has yet to see any regular-season action since going undrafted out of Michigan in 2017. The 22-year-old started in Houston's preseason finale against the Rams, rushing eight times for 25 yards and catching both of his targets for 16 more yards. The Texans traded for fellow running back Carlos Hyde on Saturday, which alleviated some pressure on their running back situation but made Higdon more expendable.

