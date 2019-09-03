Higdon was signed to the Houston's practice squad.

Higdon was the Texans' top ball carrier in terms of attempts during the preseason, but Lamar Miller's injury created a need to add more proven backs to the mix. Hence, the Texans will ride Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde as their top two backs with Buddy Howell and Taiwan Jones filling out the depth chart.

