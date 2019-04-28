Karan Higdon: To join Houston
The Texans are expected to sign Higdon as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Higdon was extremely productive during his time with Michigan, racking up a 5.6 yards per carry average to go along with 27 rushing touchdowns in 39 career games. He will bring explosiveness to a Texans backfield that already has proven pros such as Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman. Higdon will have to compete for a depth role and a special teams job in 2019.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp news: Luck, Henry limping
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest injuries for Luck, Henry, A.J. Green, Damien Williams and...
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...