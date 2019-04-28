The Texans are expected to sign Higdon as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Higdon was extremely productive during his time with Michigan, racking up a 5.6 yards per carry average to go along with 27 rushing touchdowns in 39 career games. He will bring explosiveness to a Texans backfield that already has proven pros such as Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman. Higdon will have to compete for a depth role and a special teams job in 2019.