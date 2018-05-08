Ka'Raun White: Let go by Seahawks

White was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

White signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent over the weekend, but his stint on the roster won't last long. He's been released in order to make room for a handful of tryout players that earned a contract, which means White is now free to sign with any team. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver out of West Virginia is likely a practice squad candidate for the upcoming campaign.