Hunt is expected to sign a contract with New Orleans after having visited the team, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old veteran's presence would help tide the Saints over while Alvin Kamara is suspended for the first three games of the season, though the team does already have Jamaal Williams and rookie third-round pick Kendre Miller available in the backfield. Hunt had only 123 carries for 468 yards and three scores across 17 games with Cleveland last season, but he has operated as a three-down workhorse at times in his career, so his arrival would give New Orleans one of the league's more crowded backfields once Kamara is reinstated. Per Russini, Hunt's signing will be made official once he passes his physical.