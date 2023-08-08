Hunt is expected to sign a contract with New Orleans after having visited the team, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Hunt's presence would help tide the Saints by with Alvin Kamara (suspension) set to miss the first three games of the season, though the team does already have Jamaal Williams and rookie third-round pick Kendre Miller available in the backfield. The 28-year-old veteran had only 123 carries for 468 and three scores across 17 games with Cleveland last season, but he has proven an ability to operate as a three-down workhorse, so his arrival would give New Orleans one of the league's more crowded backfields. Per Russini, Hunt's signing will be made official once he passes his physical.