Hunt has received contract offers from four teams the past few weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

None of the offers has been to Hunt's liking, though he might lower his standards a bit -- in terms of salary or role expectation -- now that the start of the regular season is less than two weeks away. The 28-year-old visited Indianapolis and New Orleans earlier this month and both teams could still use a veteran RB for at least the early part of the season.