Though Hunt had what Tom Pelissero of NFL Network describes as a great visit with the Saints, the running back is now slated to visit the Colts.

While a previous report suggested that Hunt was expected to link up with the Saints, the Colts are now evidently in the mix to sign the free agent running back. If Hunt ends up joining the Indianapolis backfield, he'd provide the team with valuable insurance given Jonathan Taylor's contract situation and recovery from ankle surgery, in addition to Zack Moss' arm injury.