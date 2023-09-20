Hunt is expected to finalize a contract with Cleveland on Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt seems like an ideal candidate to help the Browns account for the loss of Nick Chubb (knee) to a season-ending injury, though Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports that Jerome Ford will still serve as Cleveland's No. 1 backfield option. Having spent the last four seasons in Cleveland, Hunt boasts intimate familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski's scheme and should be able to contribute without needing much time for adjustment. Assuming his signing is soon made official, the 28-year-old could offer legitimate competition to Ford for the starting role, even though Hunt probably won't see much involvement if active for Sunday's game against the Titans.