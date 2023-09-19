Hunt scheduled a visit with the Browns on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cleveland's interest in Hunt comes as no surprise, given that he spent the past four seasons with the organization and the team has a clear need for running-back help after losing starter Nick Chubb (knee) to a season-ending injury in Monday's loss to the Steelers. Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted earlier Tuesday that the Browns will proceed with Jerome Ford as their feature back for now, but if he's able to come to terms with Cleveland on a deal, Hunt could pose a significant threat to Ford for the top spot on the depth chart. In his final season in Cleveland as Chubb's top backup in 2022, Hunt dressed for all 17 games and carried 123 times for 468 yards and three touchdowns and recorded 35 receptions for 210 yards and another score.