Kareem Hunt: Potential punishment known soon
The NFL's investigation into Hunt is ongoing but expected to be resolved by the start of the new league year on March 13, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Chiefs cut Hunt loose in late November after video emerged of the running back pushing a woman. The aforementioned investigation regards that incident as well as two others. Since he landed on the Commissioner's Exempt list, Hunt commenced counseling for anger management and alcohol issues but has yet to speak with league officials about his situation. It's unclear whether his inevitable suspension for violating the personal conduct policy will include the final five games of this season or instead begin in earnest during the 2019 campaign. Either way, Hunt should know his fate by the start of free agency, helping teams weigh the risk-reward balance of bringing the 23-year-old into the fold.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...