The NFL's investigation into Hunt is ongoing but expected to be resolved by the start of the new league year on March 13, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chiefs cut Hunt loose in late November after video emerged of the running back pushing a woman. The aforementioned investigation regards that incident as well as two others. Since he landed on the Commissioner's Exempt list, Hunt commenced counseling for anger management and alcohol issues but has yet to speak with league officials about his situation. It's unclear whether his inevitable suspension for violating the personal conduct policy will include the final five games of this season or instead begin in earnest during the 2019 campaign. Either way, Hunt should know his fate by the start of free agency, helping teams weigh the risk-reward balance of bringing the 23-year-old into the fold.