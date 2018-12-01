The Chiefs released Hunt on Friday.

The team issued a statement following the release of a video in which Hunt appears to be pushing a woman: "Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving [Hunt.] At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."

