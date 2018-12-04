Kareem Hunt: Under NFL review
The NFL is reviewing three separate off-field incidents reportedly involving Hunt, as the league works towards determining potential discipline for the running back, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports.
The report suggests the likely outcome is a multi-game suspension that would stretch into next season. After being released by the Chiefs on Friday, Hunt is a free agent, though as long as he remains on the commissioner's exempt list, he is prohibited from participating in practices or games.
