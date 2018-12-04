The NFL is reviewing three separate off-field incidents reportedly involving Hunt, as the league works towards determining potential discipline for the running back, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports.

The report suggests the likely outcome is a multi-game suspension that would stretch into next season. After being released by the Chiefs on Friday, Hunt is a free agent, though as long as he remains on the commissioner's exempt list, he is prohibited from participating in practices or games.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...