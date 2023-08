Free agent Hunt is visiting the Vikings on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hunt's market is starting to heat up after spending all of spring waiting for teams to call. After previous visits with the Saints and Colts, the 26-year-old will now talk with the Vikings. After Ty Chandler's strong preseason performance Thursday night in Seattle, the Vikings don't have a dire need behind Alexander Mattison, but Kene Nwangwu has been banged up with an undisclosed injury.