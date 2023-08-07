Hunt will visit the Saints this week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

New Orleans hasn't really been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Hunt, who is making his first reported free-agent visit since his contract expired at the start of the league year. Alvin Kamara is suspended for the first three games of the season, but it nonetheless seems like a suboptimal situation for establishing fantasy value given that the Saints signed Jamaal Williams and drafted Kendre Miller in the third round earlier this offseason. Hunt turned 28 on Sunday, and he'll likely sign somewhere within the next few weeks even if things don't work out on his visit to New Orleans.