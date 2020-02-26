Play

The Giants released Martin on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Martin appeared in just five regular-season contests in 2019 due to a knee injury, notching six tackles (three solo). His release frees up $4.8 million in 2020 cap space for the Giants while leaving $1.2 million in dead money. The 28-year-old will now look to latch on elsewhere in the league ahead of training camp.

