Orr was waived by the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Orr was promoted from the practice squad Saturday but will spend only one game on the 53-man roster. The 22-year-old seems like a good bet to return to Tennessee's practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

