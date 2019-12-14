Play

The Titans waived Orr on Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

This was Orr's second stint with the Titans, and he played in the last two games, recording nine tackles (eight solo). To make room for defensive tackle Joey Ivie, Orr will be cut again.

