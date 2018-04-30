Kasen Williams: Waived by Browns
Williams (knee) was waived by the Browns on Monday.
After appearing in seven games and catching nine passes for 84 with the Browns in 2017, Williams was signed to a reserve/future contract in January. Now, should he clear waivers as expected, he will become an unrestricted free agent.
