The Falcons waived Redfern on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Redfern was a recent signee of the Falcons, as he was signed prior to Week 6's game against the Cardinals. The 28-year-old saw action in three games, accumulating a punting average of 41.2 yards in that span. With Matt Bosher (groin) residing on injured reserve, it's unclear who will take over punting duties.