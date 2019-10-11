Kasey Redfern: Heading to Atlanta
The Falcons are expected to sign Redfern to the active roster Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In the meantime, Redfern has been placed on the Falcons' practice squad Friday. He'll provide Atlanta with depth at the punter position while Matt Wile (quadriceps) nurses an injury.
