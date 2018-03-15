Kasey Redfern: Heading to free-agent market
Redfern (knee) did not receive a contract tender from the Lions, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Redfern will thus hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. However, isn't clear where the veteran punter stands health-wise, as he's coming off a significant knee injury he suffered last September that involved damage to both his ACL and MCL. Given the typical 9-to-12 month timeline that usually accompanies such injuries, it's totally realistic to expect Redfern to be physically able when team training camps roll around in late July and early August.
