Kasim Edebali: Gets cut
The Rams waived Edebali on Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
It's the third time this season the defensive end will be sent packing after the Broncos and Lions previously cut him. Edebali didn't appear in any games during his brief time with Los Angeles.
