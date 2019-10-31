Edebali was waived by the Raiders on Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Edebali signed with the Raiders last week and did not play in his lone game with the team. The 30-year-old last saw NFL action in Week 17 with the Bengals last season, which was his lone appearance of the year.

