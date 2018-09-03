Edebali (leg) was released by the Bears on Saturday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Edebali's chance of making the Bears' 53-man roster was lessened by a leg injury sustained in the preseason finale, when the linebacker was ultimately carted to the locker room. He's primarily been a special teamer during his four years in the league, so his release shouldn't have much of an impact on Chicago's defense.