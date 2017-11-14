Kasim Edebali: Released by Broncos
Edebali was released by the Broncos on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
The 28-year-old linebacker played primarily on special teams in nine games with the Broncos, recording one tackle in the process. He'll now look to join a squad in need of some depth in their linebacking corps.
