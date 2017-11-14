The Broncos released Edebali on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

The 28-year-old linebacker played primarily on special teams in his nine games with the Broncos, recording one tackle. Edebali largely became expendable after the Broncos reinstated Shane Ray from injured reserve three games ago, however, which evidently convinced Denver that his roster spot could be put to better use.

