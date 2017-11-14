Kasim Edebali: Released by Denver
The Broncos released Edebali on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
The 28-year-old linebacker played primarily on special teams in his nine games with the Broncos, recording one tackle. Edebali largely became expendable after the Broncos reinstated Shane Ray from injured reserve three games ago, however, which evidently convinced Denver that his roster spot could be put to better use.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.