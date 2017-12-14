Kasim Edebali: Waived by Lions
Edebali was waived by the Lions on Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Edebali joined the Lions in mid-November after being waived by the Broncos, and now will hope to latch-on to his third team in 2017.
